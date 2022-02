BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In-person jury trials for criminal and civil cases will resume in Maryland starting March 7, the state judiciary announced Friday. Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty issued a series of administrative orders Friday placing the court system in the fifth and final phase of its recovery plan. Under the plan, mask wearing is optional and there will not be health screenings at the courthouse entrance. But administrative judges in the state’s 24 jurisdictions can determine if health measures must be taken to comply with local orders. Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties recently dropped their mask mandates...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO