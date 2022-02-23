ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Local MMA Pros Set to Fight at Bellator 277 in April

By John Ross Ferrara
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcata’s Cass Bell and Eureka’s Tyson Miller have signed on to fight in separate preliminary bouts at Bellator 277 in April. This event be the MMA duo’s first return to a spectator-filled arena since COVID-19 shut down much of the sporting world in 2020. “I am...

ComicBook

Cain Velasquez, Former UFC and WWE Star, Allegedly Involved in San Jose Shooting

Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose this week according to NBC Bay Area. Police told the outlet that a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. Another man has since been arrested, though it's unclear if Velasquez was the victim, the shooter or a bystander. Stay tuned for further updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night tonight: Makhachev vs. Green odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

Bobby Green suspects he's being underestimated by Islam Makhachev ahead of their important lightweight battle in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green on Saturday, but he's happy to let his opponent look past him. Green took a short-notice opportunity for his first main-event appearance and will try to derail the No. 4-ranked Makhachev, who could be in line for a title shot with an impressive victory. Their battle closes the curtain on the MMA docket from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main UFC fight card is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Green fought just two weeks ago, but stepped up as a late replacement and he believes the rising prospect doesn't see him as a legitimate threat.
UFC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cat Zingano injured, Bellator 276 fight with Pam Sorenson canceled

Next week’s Bellator 276 lineup has taken a hit, with Cat Zingano no longer fighting Pam Sorenson as the featured preliminary bout. On Monday, a Bellator official told MMA Junkie’s Nolan King that Zingano suffered an undisclosed injury that caused the fight to be canceled. MMA Mania first reported the news.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaston Bolanos
TMZ.com

Bellator Interested In Signing Jake Paul To MMA Contract, Scott Coker Says

If Jake Paul really wants to step into the cage, there's another org. lining up to sign him ... 'cause Bellator president Scott Coker says they're 100% interested in bringing the Problem Child to MMA. Of course, 25-year-old Paul has voiced his interest in taking on a new combat challenge...
UFC
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE
