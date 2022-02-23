Local MMA Pros Set to Fight at Bellator 277 in April

Bobby Green suspects he's being underestimated by Islam Makhachev ahead of their important lightweight battle in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green on Saturday, but he's happy to let his opponent look past him. Green took a short-notice opportunity for his first main-event appearance and will try to derail the No. 4-ranked Makhachev, who could be in line for a title shot with an impressive victory. Their battle closes the curtain on the MMA docket from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main UFC fight card is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Green fought just two weeks ago, but stepped up as a late replacement and he believes the rising prospect doesn't see him as a legitimate threat.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO