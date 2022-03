The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of FoMoCo’s best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. A little over a year later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S., signaling that the automaker was at least thinking about bringing the variant to America. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Ford Transit Trail is indeed being tested in the U.S. with a new engine and dual exhaust – something that isn’t available on the European version – and that the automaker is indeed considering bringing the rugged van stateside.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO