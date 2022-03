Coweta County is pursuing two minor voting precinct changes that will make sure that some residents of Newnan and Sharpsburg don't have to vote in other cities. The changes are being made because of annexation – both by Newnan and Sharpsburg. And, at least right now, there are very few residents in the areas being changed. It's better to make the changes now, before more homes are built in the areas, said Elections Director Ashley Gay. "I feel it will be confusing if we don't," she said of adjusting precinct lines.

