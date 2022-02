To celebrate 2/22/22 yesterday, a brand new alcoholic spin on a classic soft drink dropped to the public. Well, a very select portion of the public. Boston Beer Company and Pepsi Co. decided to collaborate on an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew called Hard Mountain Dew. The brand new drink is a bit of a twist on regular Mountain Dew -- instead of just dumping vodka or another type of booze into Mountain Dew and selling it as a brand new revolutionary product, Boston Beer Co. and Pepsi Co. decided to collab on an addition into the world of hard seltzer.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO