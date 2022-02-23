ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Something Wicked Stalks the Jedi in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #15 – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mysterious creatures that nearly killed Terec have returned, and this time they’re lurking in the heart of the Starlight Beacon. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #15,...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Gets Stunning New Trailer

Gaming fans of the Star Wars franchise have been blessed recently with a whole slew of announcements and teasers. EA announced last month that three Star Wars games were in the works by Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor. Not only are Respawn working on a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, but also an FPS title based on the galactic empire. Meanwhile Bit Reactor is using its XCOM chops to develop a Star Wars strategy title.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavan Scott
WDW News Today

Preview the Exclusive Apparel, Accessories, Remote Controlled Droid, and More Coming to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney has released a look into more of the exclusive merchandise coming to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, including apparel, accessories, and more. As a passenger onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, you can become a Star Wars character of your own creation. You get to choose your backstory, your allegiances, and of course, an outfit to tie it all together.
SHOPPING
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1

The events of DEVIL’S REIGN have put Spidey in an awful position. As if that weren’t enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he’s badder than his dad, Kingpin, ever was. DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#All Star#Jedi
ComicBook

Star Wars: Marvel To Adapt The Mandalorian

Marvel will adapt the first season of The Mandalorian into comic book form. Marvel's The Mandalorian, from writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty, will take each of the first eight episodes of The Mandalorian and adapt it into one of the series' eight issues. Below, you can check out Adi Granov's cover for The Mandalorian #1, launching in June. The Mandalorian is the first comic book adaptation of Star Wars' live-action television shows. Lucasfilm has offered almost nothing in the way of expanded universe tales tied to The Mandalorian, having canceled a previously announced tie-in novel. The move may have cleared room for other upcoming Star Wars shows set during the same era, like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.
COMICS
Soaps In Depth

James Patrick Stuart Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL Next Month!

It hasn’t been that long, really, since Valentin has been seen in Port Charles, but James Patrick Stuart wanted to reassure fans that he would be back on GENERAL HOSPITAL very soon. “Currently filming the eighth episode of the new Disney+ comedy VILLAINS OF VALLEYVIEW,” he tweeted. “Missing GH very much and happy to report Valentin will be back in March.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reveals He’s Disappointed Not to Be in Crossover

With the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover set to take place next month, NCIS star Brian Dietzen has admitted that he is disappointed to not be part of the upcoming episode. During a recent interview with TVLine, Dietzen revealed that he was asked about the crossover at the beginning of the year. “I said, ‘Sign me up!’ And then it came down to Wil [Valderrama] and Katrina [Law] going. I believe Diona [Reasonover] is also going to be doing a scene. But from [California]. So, no, not this season.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy