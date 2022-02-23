Something Wicked Stalks the Jedi in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #15 – Exclusive Preview

Marvel will adapt the first season of The Mandalorian into comic book form. Marvel's The Mandalorian, from writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty, will take each of the first eight episodes of The Mandalorian and adapt it into one of the series' eight issues. Below, you can check out Adi Granov's cover for The Mandalorian #1, launching in June. The Mandalorian is the first comic book adaptation of Star Wars' live-action television shows. Lucasfilm has offered almost nothing in the way of expanded universe tales tied to The Mandalorian, having canceled a previously announced tie-in novel. The move may have cleared room for other upcoming Star Wars shows set during the same era, like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO