Motorsports

Brandon James ruined his Chevy in a crash whilst filming Street Outlaws

By Niamh Colclough
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are no strangers to seeing car crashes on Street Outlaws and having seen so many now we know it is bound to happen at some point or another in a driver’s career and Brandon James – the youngest racer – experienced his first not long...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 18

Motor1.com

Man Fuses Chevy Truck And Boat Into Giant, Street-Legal Land Shark

Friends, let's be honest. We've seen stranger things. Remember the pickup truck body mounted backward on its chassis? Or how about the UFO on a highway? Arguably, the crazy car title is still held by the Lada with working legs, but you know what? This shark truck could make it into the top five.
CARS
Financial World

Kyle Larson reveals the main problem of the Elliott incident

Kyle Larson won the race at Auto Club Speedway. Still, the race could not pass without controversy as Larson sparked an incident in which Elliott ended up in a wall “Joey did a good job on the bottom (lane), and then we were side-drafting each other, and I’m not even looking in my mirror at that point because all I’m worried about is Joey and I’m looking out of my A-post window,” Larson said, as quoted by motorsport “I had a run, so I went to peel off, and as soon as I peeled off, my spotter (Tyler Monn) is yelling, ‘Outside!
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Stolen $200K 1967 Shelby Mustang GT Found

Snatched from a warehouse nearly a month ago, this rare classic Shelby Mustang was recovered, but it’s not great. Police found a rare Shelby Mustang that was stolen from a warehouse three weeks before being discovered. The car was found in a what seems to be a sort of dumping yard, as other stolen vehicles were located at the site as well. While this might seem like good news, the car was not found in great condition, as it was partially stripped before being dumped. Before this, the car was said to be valued at $200K.
TULSA, OK
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
Motorious

Girlfriend Steals And Sells Classic Chevy Impala

Here's a reason to be thankful for being single this Valentine's Day…. Relationships can be difficult as two people raised in different households navigate all the difficulties of life together. However, some people just plain suck at them in the worst way possible. Case in point: a girlfriend had her boyfriend’s beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala impounded because she despised the attention the classic car was getting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

Three Mopars Stand Out In A Field Of Rotting Cars

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting. As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.
CARS
Motorious

Man Looking For Grandfather's 1959 Impala

Jimmy Conway's grandfather used to have a two-toned 1959 Chevy Impala. He restored it to original condition when he owned it, and Jimmy can’t stop thinking about it. Now, Jimmy is on a mission to find his grandfather’s beloved Chevy Impala. Conway reached out to an automotive columnist...
CARS
realitytitbit.com

Rick Ness' girlfriend Leese M Arie is living her best life in Arizona

Discovery show Gold Rush is onto its 12th season and there are many long-standing mining crews still making a living searching for gold. Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, Rick Ness and Fred Lewis all run mining operations on the show. Gold Rush fans get to see a lot of the miners’...
TV & VIDEOS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Could This Be The Best Deuce Coupe of 2022?

The winner of the 2022 Al Slonaker Memorial Award at the Grand National Roadster Show is Pat Gauntt's incredible 1932 Ford coupe, built by Troy Ladd and the talented team from Hollywood Hot Rods. Al Slonaker was a promoter who created the Oakland Roadster Show (now the Grand National Roadster...
CARS
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Is The Vanishing Point Challenger Gone Forever?

This what happened to the Dodge Challenger(s). From the charming cowboy antics present in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit to the grungy social commentary and intense chasing of The Vanishing Point the idea of a man on a mission on the run from the law has become an American classic. The Movie’s star is Kowalski, tasked with the challenge of transporting a 1970 Dodge Challenger from Denver to San Francisco.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Driver Kills 9 In Las Vegas Crash

On January 29 the lives of 9 people were cut short, leaving countless loved ones mourning, all thanks to one man driving a Dodge Challenger recklessly. According to a local report, 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson was behind the wheel of the Mopar muscle car when he ran a red light. Police say speed was a factor in the crash. It’s believed the muscle car was traveling over 100 mph as it entered the intersection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

1977 Pontiac LeMans Can Am Is A Unique 70s Find

This car is possibly one of the last muscle cars to keep its cool in the 1970s and we love it!. Pontiac was possibly the only brand to keep the distinctly American idea of a GM muscle car alive through the oil crisis of the1970s. When everyone else was doing the ugly compact luxury car trend, Pontiac was still putting out models like the Firebird and GTO. These vehicles were still just as beautiful as in the 1960s and still boasted style despite increasing safety regulations. One such model that kept the Pontiac brand in the performance car business was the Pontiac LeMans. While this car is one of those great American muscle cars, this is far from an ordinary Le Mans. Instead, this is a Can-Am Sports Coupe model, making it a relatively rare option while also providing more style and performance.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Smoothest Riding 2022 Pickup Truck?

Of the six full-size trucks available in the US; the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan, which has the smoothest ride? Not everyone needs a one-ton carrying capacity with their pickups. In fact, most hardly carry anything, at least not 99 percent of the time.
CARS
Motorious

It’s A 1969 Showdown With A Road Runner Vs COPO

These cars were the top of the line in performance for their time and now challenge one another for the title of the fastest muscle car. 1969 was a fantastic time for the high-performance muscle and pony cars that we all know and love today. While Pontiac started the muscle car with the GTO, Chevy genuinely brought the full potential of these lightweight sports cars. The Chevelle was an insane car for the time, but the base models were indeed not enough for any true drag racing connoisseur. This birthed the COPO program, initially founded for fleet orders but soon became the go-to path for purchasing a performance vehicle. Of course, this wasn't the only process of finding yourself a fantastic drag strip dominator, which is incredibly prominent with the Mopar brand, whose reputation for speed stands strong to this day. Today, we're going to find out which insane automotive manufacturers truly made the best cars for performance.
CARS
Motorious

Craigslist Find: 1962 And 1964 Chevy Impala Project Cars

While perusing the San Antonio listings for cars on Craigslist, we recently ran a project 1962 and 1964 Chevy Impala for sale. We know a lot of people are fans of ’62 and ‘64 Impalas, which certainly have a classic look combined with a certain level of comfort perfect for cruising around. However, these are non-running project cars, so if you buy either one or both, you won’t be doing any cruising in them right away.
BUYING CARS

