If I were to ask you right now when you plan to buy a new iPhone, television, or living room sofa, you’d probably have a solid ballpark estimate for each of them, ranging from a few months to maybe a decade. But if I were to ask you when you plan to buy your first walker, how would you answer? Your response would probably be less about a specific time frame than a specific need. You’ll buy it when you need it. And that’s a time that no one, frankly, wants to think too much about.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO