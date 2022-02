Dogs. Bintangs. Friends. Surfing… Karina Rozunko really knows how to extract the essence of fun out of any ordinary day at her home away from home, Bali. “Friends are always coming through Bali and staying with us,” explains filmmaker Jimmy Jazz. “Although we were hunting shallow lefts like Supersuck on this trip, we found a few corners in between to just longboard, hang on the beach, and explore perfect little waves with no one around. Here’s a few sessions of Karina, captured on a road trip through Indonesia from Bali to Lakey Peak with friends Noah Collins, Hallie Rohr, Mitch Coleborn, his girlfriend Carly Adelman, Jared Mell and the dog, Peanut.”

