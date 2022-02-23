ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her twins’ 14th birthday with sweet video

By Emily Selleck
 5 days ago
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her twins, Emme and Max, on their 14th birthday. jlo/Instagram

The twins are all grown up!

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her mini-mes, Emme and Max, on their 14th birthday Tuesday.

“So this is 1️⃣4️⃣!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 52, captioned a fan-made video on Instagram featuring a montage of home videos through the years.

“Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLuLu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

The video shows Lopez playing with and planting kisses on her kids as audio of her talking about motherhood in various interviews over the years plays in the background.

The trio cuddled up to each other in the sweet fan-made video.

“Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare, once in a lifetime moment for humanity,” she continued in the post’s caption.

“today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized, for me, the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The “On the Floor” singer shares her teens with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. She is currently dating Ben Affleck.

Page Six broke the news in April 2021 that Lopez and the Oscar winner, 49, had rekindled their early-aughts relationship shortly after she called off her engagement to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014.

J.Lo and Affleck — who shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — first started dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year before calling it quits in 2004.

The on-again pair have made it clear they’re going strong once more, with the Grammy nominee recently sharing that she’s “in love” with the “Good Will Hunting” star.

The proud mom hit the red carpet in 2015 with her adorable kids in tow.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” she said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month of the couple’s reconciliation. “You never could imagine that something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Lopez continued, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

