Chelsea's Wednesday afternoon forecast: Cloudy and cooler for your Wednesday afternoon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy skies through the day with a mix...

Colder Wednesday afternoon, road conditions improving

Good Wednesday afternoon! After an icy and messy Tuesday, weather conditions are much quieter but they have left some slick roads behind for today. On the plus-side, road conditions have been improving throughout the morning so far as the sun is peeking out occasionally, but also as road crews continue to put treatments down.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cold and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy this morning with a wide range of temperatures north to south. Those areas that are in the 40s and 50s will drop into the 30s through the day and temperatures look to stay in the 30s through the afternoon. Expect overcast skies and light drizzle off and on. The chance for some moderate to heavy rainfall increases tonight into tomorrow morning. A few of the northern and northwestern counties of East Texas could see some sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the cold rain tonight into tomorrow morning. Accumulations look minimal, but be extra careful on bridges and overpasses for the Thursday morning commute. A cold rain is likely off and on Thursday, coming to an end Thursday evening. Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with another chance for rain on Saturday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Rainy Wednesday Afternoon, Ice & Snow Chances Move in Thursday

Wednesday beings on a dry, but windy note. If you plan on heading out for the morning commute, allow for extra travel time. Winds from sunrise until about 2PM-3PM in the afternoon could gust between 30-40 mph, making for a bumpy drive for those who plan to travelers. This morning’s gusty south-southwesterly wind will also play a key role in pumping our atmosphere with moisture, resulting in rain chances as early as the late-morning hours.
ROCKFORD, IL
Denver weather: Winter storm coming Wednesday afternoon for the metro area

Another winter storm is about to move through Colorado on Wednesday bringing a classic upslope snow event to the region that could deliver 4 to 6 inches of snow to Denver. Most of the Front Range of Colorado had to wait until the last few days of 2021 to receive some appreciable snow this winter and now we are almost caught up for the season. With more snow on the way (and our snowiest months of the year quickly approaching), we are in a decent spot this winter as far as snowfall goes.
DENVER, CO
Cooler and breezy Wednesday

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 11. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 28. Low 20. *A flood watch continues for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties through Wednesday afternoon*. *A flood warning is in effect until...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Clearing afternoon skies, cooler temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will linger into the weekend. This will keep morning lows in the middle 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Rain will spread across the area from south to north late Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning. We expect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Weather Authority: Rain ending and much cooler by afternoon

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling across much of Alabama early this morning as a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s north of the front, but it is a mild morning for the southern half of the state where temperatures are in the 60s. The front will continue moving southward today, and the rain will end from north to south, followed by clearing this afternoon over the northern counties of the state. Highs today will be in the 50s over North/Central Alabama about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday in many places.
ALABAMA STATE
StormTRACK Weather: Tad bit cooler afternoon for your Sunday

El Paso, Texas- That weak cold front I was tracking yesterday moved into the Borderland. It has brought in cooler air, so expect afternoon highs to be about 3 to 5 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. High pressure will remain dominant across the Borderland which means, dry and...
EL PASO, TX

