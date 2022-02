Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are the only actors reprising their roles from the original series, but the formula is very much the same. In the premiere, cops and lawyers dive deep into a ripped-from-the-headlines case (think Bill Cosby), with almost no peeks into the characters' personal lives. With just a little rejiggering, viewers could be conned into thinking they're watching a repeat from the 1990s. Mock creator Dick Wolf all you want for refusing to take chances. But sometimes it's best to stick to what works. 7 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO