U.K.

British Orthodox school fined for taking children hiking in an ice storm

By Cnaan Liphshiz
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

(JTA) — A court in the United Kingdom fined an Orthodox Jewish school approximately $40,000 for taking 10 pupils on a hike during an ice storm. One boy suffered minor injuries from a fall after the group, led by teachers from the Gateshead Cheder school, lost their way in the Helvellyn...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Ice Storm#Western Europe#Uk#British Orthodox School#Jta#Orthodox Jewish#Gateshead Cheder#Daily Briefing#Haredi
