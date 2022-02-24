Suspect in custody after Opelousas armed robbery; Walmart distribution center still evacuated as precaution

UPDATE: 02/23/22 6:30 P.M. A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Opelousas has been arrested.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux says around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday they were notified by Opelousas Police about an armed robbery.

A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle of the suspect on Highway 743.

They turned around noticed the vehicle had crashed into a tree at the Walmart Distribution Center.

“We just want to make sure the distribution center is clear,” chief deputy Thibodeaux stated.

Thibodeaux explained Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter around the Walmart Distribution Center.

“To make sure there was no other danger in the Walmart distribution center. We went ahead and evacuated.” Thibodeaux added.

The alleged suspect Shon Joulivette of Opelousas was found hiding inside an 18-wheeler trailer.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux says Opelousas Police located Joulivette with key evidence and a large amount of cash.

“Right now we’re reviewing surveillance video and our SWAT Team is on standby and they’re going to do a search,” Thibodeaux added.

No other arrests have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office says all distribution center employees are safe and account for.

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, FEB. 23, 2:14 p.m.: Opelousas Police (OPD) have taken who they believe to be the main suspect in an armed robbery into custody. The Walmart distribution center is still evacuated as a precaution, and authorities are searching the area for any other possible suspects.

Shon Alick Jolivette, 43, of Lafayette, has been arrested and faces charges of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

At 11:40 a.m., the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) was informed by OPD that an armed robbery happened and a suspect was on the loose. An SLPSO deputy located Jolivette when he allegedly crashed the car he was driving into a tree beside the Walmart distribution center.

OPD found Jolivette inside of a trailer along with a large amount of money. The distribution center was evacuated as a precaution, and authorities are still currently surveying the area.

ORIGINAL, FEB. 23, 1:08 p.m.: One suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Opelousas. The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is on the scene.

Police Chief McLendon confirmed that there was an armed robbery in the 1100 block of N. Main St. in Opelousas.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate any other suspects.

The Walmart distribution center in Opelousas was evacuated due to the possibility of the suspect running into the center.

This is an active scene, and we will have details as they become available.

