ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Suspect in custody after Opelousas armed robbery; Walmart distribution center still evacuated as precaution

By Renee Allen, Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQhvF_0eMytp6r00

UPDATE: 02/23/22 6:30 P.M. A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Opelousas has been arrested.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux says around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday they were notified by Opelousas Police about an armed robbery.

A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle of the suspect on Highway 743.

They turned around noticed the vehicle had crashed into a tree at the Walmart Distribution Center.

“We just want to make sure the distribution center is clear,” chief deputy Thibodeaux stated.

Thibodeaux explained Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter around the Walmart Distribution Center.

“To make sure there was no other danger in the Walmart distribution center.  We went ahead and evacuated.” Thibodeaux added.

The alleged suspect Shon Joulivette of Opelousas was found hiding inside an 18-wheeler trailer.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux says Opelousas Police located Joulivette with key evidence and a large amount of cash.

“Right now we’re reviewing surveillance video and our SWAT Team is on standby and they’re going to do a search,” Thibodeaux added.

No other arrests have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office says all distribution center employees are safe and account for.

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, FEB. 23, 2:14 p.m.: Opelousas Police (OPD) have taken who they believe to be the main suspect in an armed robbery into custody. The Walmart distribution center is still evacuated as a precaution, and authorities are searching the area for any other possible suspects.

Shon Alick Jolivette, 43, of Lafayette, has been arrested and faces charges of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

At 11:40 a.m., the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) was informed by OPD that an armed robbery happened and a suspect was on the loose. An SLPSO deputy located Jolivette when he allegedly crashed the car he was driving into a tree beside the Walmart distribution center.

OPD found Jolivette inside of a trailer along with a large amount of money. The distribution center was evacuated as a precaution, and authorities are still currently surveying the area.

ORIGINAL, FEB. 23, 1:08 p.m.: One suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Opelousas. The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is on the scene.

Police Chief McLendon confirmed that there was an armed robbery in the 1100 block of N. Main St. in Opelousas.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate any other suspects.

The Walmart distribution center in Opelousas was evacuated due to the possibility of the suspect running into the center.

This is an active scene, and we will have details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Iberia Parish officers searching for missing teen

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Bailey Frederick,13, was last seen on yesterday morning around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Zip Lane in Iberia Parish.  Bailey is 5’ 6” tall,  black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 140 lbs.  Anyone with […]
IBERIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

Morgan City man arrested for attempted second-degree murder

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a person in the neck, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD). Jarred Womack, 40, of Morgan City, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 27 for attempted second-degree murder. MCPD responded to the area of Park […]
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Distribution Center#Opelousas Police#St Landry Parish Sheriff#Swat Team#The Sheriff S Office#Opd#Slpso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KLFY News 10

Benoit sentenced in Christon Chaisson death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The man convicted in the 2017 murder of Christon Chaisson has now been sentenced. Chaisson was shot and killed in downtown Lafayette when he stopped to help a woman who had fallen on the ground and hit her head while fighting with her boyfriend. It happened in the early morning hours of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy