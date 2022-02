ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Small businesses in Atlanta are getting a boost from the city. The Resurgence Grant Fund aims to help businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Zachary Wallace knows all too well how the pandemic has taken a toll on small businesses. He owns Local Green Atlanta, a fast casual restaurant serving up pescatarian and vegan cuisines. “Coming off of COVID, seeing 80% of your sales decline and diminish, you were really thinking about, ‘Ok, how do I just stay afloat,’” Wallace said. His business received over $30,000 through the Resurgence Grant Fund in October, a program launched...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO