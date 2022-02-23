'The Bad Guys' Trailer Shows off the Animal Crew at the Center of Dreamworks' Animated Heist Movie

Cartoon Network developed a number of programming blocks for the Looney Tunes and other classic animated shorts in the '90s and '00s. There was the long-running and reliable Acme Hour and the trivia-loaded ToonHeads. But several blocks were themed after the directors of the shorts, a concept that went over my head as a young kid. It was easy enough to connect The Chuck Jones Show to a real person; the caricature on the title card was a close likeness of the real Chuck Jones whenever he popped up on commercials and interviews. The Bob Clampett Show’s introductory puppet at least resembled an actual human being. The figure on the titles of The Tex Avery Show, however, didn’t look like anyone, and it accompanied rather boastful lyrics: “Who’s that crazy cartoon king? The one who taught ‘em all to swing? Say his name now, let it ring: Tex Avery!”
