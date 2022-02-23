ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bad Guys' Trailer Shows off the Animal Crew at the Center of Dreamworks' Animated Heist Movie

By Aidan King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new action-packed trailer for the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film The Bad Guys has been released and never has being bad looked so good. The new film, based on the best-selling book series of the same name, exclusively comes to theaters on April 22. In the new trailer, audiences...

Collider

Exclusive 'Black Crab' Trailer Shows Noomi Rapace Trying to Transport a Mysterious Package In a Post-Apocalyptic World

With director Adam Berg's Black Crab arriving on Netflix March 18, Collider is happy to exclusively premiere the first trailer and new images from the Noomi Rapace film. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bakemonogatari Makes Anime Comeback with Gorgeous New Trailer

Do you remember the last time Monogatari hit up television? It has been years since the franchise put out any new anime surprise, but fans haven't dropped the hit IP. In fact, the franchise is still growing thanks to its manga, and now Bakemonogatari has gotten an anime teaser to honor its next big release.
COMICS
Collider

Brad Bird To Direct Original Animated Movie 'Ray Gunn' for Skydance Animation

Acclaimed Pixar director Brad Bird will have a different studio for his next animated film. According to Deadline, Bird's next film Ray Gunn will be made at Skydance Animation. Bird previously directed 2007's Ratatouille, 2004's The Incredibles, and its 2018 sequel Incredibles 2 for Pixar. Outside of Pixar, Bird also...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Anime Drops Gorgeous First Trailer

Magic: The Gathering is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, and card collectors still stan the IP even after all these years. In fact, when it comes to sales, Magic: The Gathering continues to impress year after year despite facing competition from Pokemon. Now, it seems the franchise is ready to explore new mediums, and it is now diving into anime with a gorgeous new trailer.
COMICS
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Morbius' Featurette Teases the Character's Villainous Origins

Ahead of its final trailer release, Sony has debuted a short vignette centered on Marvel’s living vampire Morbius. The 62-second video comes nearly two months after the film’s delay announcement, which moved its debut from January 28 to April 1. Having been delayed five previous times, fans are eager to get any glimpse at the blood-thirsty doctor coming to the big screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

The Boys get animated, and more twisted, in Diabolical trailer

After skipping 2021, The Boys season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 3. But if you can’t wait until this summer, the creators behind the series have a treat for you next month. The Boys: Diabolical is an anthology of animated shorts set in the world of The Boys. And if the new trailer is any indication, the alternative medium has allowed Diabolical to go even farther than the live-action series.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'From' Is Trying To Recapture The Magic Of 'Lost' By Creating Its Own Mystery Box

When the television event that was Lost was at its peak, it was all anyone could talk about - and for good reason. Mysterious and intriguing, it followed a group of characters trapped on an island who must find a way to survive after a plane crash as well as piece together what is happening around them. None of this is likely new information as it was also one of the most-watched shows on television. From week to week, people far and wide would be united in trying to piece together what exactly was happening to these unsuspecting island dwellers.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Boys animated spin-off gets gory first trailer

The Boys is getting a very adult animated spin-off called The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which comes to Prime Video on March 4. It will include Homelander’s origin story and each of the eight episodes will be 12-14 minutes long, and have a different animation styles. Prime Video’s statement says;...
COMICS
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Hacks’ Season 2: Showrunners Reveal What’s Next for Deborah Vance and How That Cliffhanger Will Resolve

The second season of Hacks couldn't come sooner. Thankfully, the show is currently filming its sophomore season, and the co-showrunners of the series are already teasing the upcoming season. Hacks, which debuted in May 2021, follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) — a legendary stand-up comedian who faces the threat of her residency in Las Vegas being curtailed for younger acts. To save her residency, maintain relevance, and gain control of the situation, Vance teams up with a young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels) who had been fired from her previous job over an insensitive tweet to create new material for the show.
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

Lee Asher shows off his animal sanctuary in new series: How to watch and stream ‘My Pack Life’

What do a donkey, pig, alpaca, goat and llama all have in common? They live with Lee Asher. The animal caregiver is the focus of a new series coming to Animal Planet and Discovery+ this weekend. “My Pack Life” premieres on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13. The series is produced in association with The Dodo. You can also watch the series on Philo.
ANIMALS
Collider

How Tex Avery Made 'Looney Tunes' Funny

Cartoon Network developed a number of programming blocks for the Looney Tunes and other classic animated shorts in the '90s and '00s. There was the long-running and reliable Acme Hour and the trivia-loaded ToonHeads. But several blocks were themed after the directors of the shorts, a concept that went over my head as a young kid. It was easy enough to connect The Chuck Jones Show to a real person; the caricature on the title card was a close likeness of the real Chuck Jones whenever he popped up on commercials and interviews. The Bob Clampett Show’s introductory puppet at least resembled an actual human being. The figure on the titles of The Tex Avery Show, however, didn’t look like anyone, and it accompanied rather boastful lyrics: “Who’s that crazy cartoon king? The one who taught ‘em all to swing? Say his name now, let it ring: Tex Avery!”
TV & VIDEOS

