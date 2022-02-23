ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Orion Energy: $3 A Share Reflects Sentiment And Not The Fundamentals

By Individual Trader
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenue dropped sharply in Q3 due to being up against a tough comparable. We wrote about Orion Energy Systems (OESX) back in November when it was clear that the company continued to be out of favor with the market. Unfortunately, for long holders, nothing has really changed over the past three...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinross Gold: Complete 2021 Results Analysis

KGC posted a loss of $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $783.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

NextEra Energy raises dividend by ~10% to $0.425/share

See NEE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. Nice. Two raises yesterday and a fat raise today. Living on dividends is the life for me. Long NEE!. Nice! Thank you, NextEra! Longz NEE! :-) f |. Just started a small position yesterday and they reward me with a 10.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Orion Energy Systems#Oesx
Benzinga

Why APA Corporation, Diamondback Energy And Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Falling

Shares of energy companies, including APA Corp (US) (NASDAQ:APA), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are trading lower as oil prices dip amid hopes of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia. Concessions to calm tensions between the two countries would alleviate some supply concerns, which have lifted oil prices in recent weeks.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Var Energi Sets Share Price Ahead Of IPO

Var Energi has set an offer price for shares at $3.15 per share ahead of its initial public offering. Norwegian Continental Shelf focused oil and gas company Var Energi has set an offer price for its shares at $3.15 per share ahead of its initial public offering. Following consultation with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Carrier Shares Getting More Interesting, But Sentiment Is A Bigger Threat

Carrier is still benefiting from strong demand for residential HVAC, and channel inventories remain low, but cost pressures are significant. It’s pretty typical for Wall Street to get all hot and bothered about emerging or future trends and then bail out ahead of the actual realization of those trends (“buy the rumor, sell the news”). It’s also entirely typical for the Street to bail out of names that no longer have differentiated near-term revenue growth and/or margin leverage.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) shares are trading lower by 11.75% at $0.66 Friday morning possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday. Shares of several small-cap energy and petroleum stocks, including Camber Energy, were trading sharply higher during Thursday's trading session amid a rise in oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused supply concerns. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have hit their highest level since 2014 with prices near $100 a barrel, potentially making oil and gas stocks popular among investors… Read More.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion. Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Brandon Sim on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 24, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Greetings. Welcome to the Apollo Medical Holdings Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CPZ: Unique Long/Short CEF Bucking Market Trend

Long/Short funds continue to be a type of fund that I can't fully get behind, but have to concede that it has been working this year. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Besides names in energy and some financials, you'd probably find it fairly tough to find a...
STOCKS
Phys.org

Clean-energy discourse from energy giants not reflected in investments

A 12-year analysis of the companies BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell has revealed that their discourse and pledges related to transitioning to clean energy do not align with their business actions and investments. Mei Li of Tohoku University, Japan, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on February 16, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

RYLD: The Large 13% Yield Pads My Account With Income Outpacing Inflation

RYLD continues to generate large monthly distributions through bull markets, the COVID-crash, corrections, and unpredictable economic events. This has been one tough market to invest in, as even the strongest earnings reports fell victim to the correction. Investing sure doesn't feel like investing, as everyone is trying to become an economist and factor in every piece of data that hits the wire. With access to information being at the forefront of many investment decisions, investors continue to hand on every word from the FOMC minutes or decipher how many of the economic indicators will impact tomorrow's pricing, from nonfarm payroll numbers to inflation. If surging commodity prices impacting inputs costs on the production & manufacturing while increasing the costs of heating homes and filling up gas tanks wasn't enough, Russia invaded Ukraine to top everything off. The markets hate uncertainty, and with inflation at the highest levels in decades, yield-starved investors don't have many options. Therefore I continue to invest in the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) as one of my high-yield investments.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy