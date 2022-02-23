Orion Energy: $3 A Share Reflects Sentiment And Not The Fundamentals

RYLD continues to generate large monthly distributions through bull markets, the COVID-crash, corrections, and unpredictable economic events. This has been one tough market to invest in, as even the strongest earnings reports fell victim to the correction. Investing sure doesn't feel like investing, as everyone is trying to become an economist and factor in every piece of data that hits the wire. With access to information being at the forefront of many investment decisions, investors continue to hand on every word from the FOMC minutes or decipher how many of the economic indicators will impact tomorrow's pricing, from nonfarm payroll numbers to inflation. If surging commodity prices impacting inputs costs on the production & manufacturing while increasing the costs of heating homes and filling up gas tanks wasn't enough, Russia invaded Ukraine to top everything off. The markets hate uncertainty, and with inflation at the highest levels in decades, yield-starved investors don't have many options. Therefore I continue to invest in the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) as one of my high-yield investments.

