Apple 24-inch M1 iMac (8-core GPU) On Sale for $100 Off [Deal]

We start today’s deals with last year’s 24-inch Apple iMac. This model features an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 7-core GPU, and it is currently selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount. However, you can get better savings with the 8-core GPU model that is seeing a $150 discount, if you consider that it already dropped $50 off its original price tag and that you will get $100 savings at checkout, meaning that you can get your new Mac for $1, 350. Still, these savings are only available on its Blue, Green, Silver, Orange, and Yellow color options.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO