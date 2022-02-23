ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac (8-core GPU) On Sale for $100 Off [Deal]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new 24-inch M1 iMac with an 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage is on sale for $100 off today at Amazon.com. That brings its price down from $1499 to $1399, a match for its lowest price ever....

www.iclarified.com

Related
pocketnow.com

Save on the latest 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and other great devices

We start today’s deals with last year’s 24-inch Apple iMac. This model features an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 7-core GPU, and it is currently selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount. However, you can get better savings with the 8-core GPU model that is seeing a $150 discount, if you consider that it already dropped $50 off its original price tag and that you will get $100 savings at checkout, meaning that you can get your new Mac for $1, 350. Still, these savings are only available on its Blue, Green, Silver, Orange, and Yellow color options.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core M1 Pro CPU is now $249 off

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptops have been a triumph of performance thanks to the beefy M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, as well as a redesign that saw the welcome return of dedicated ports for HDMI and SD cards. They’re also on the pricey side, starting at $1,999.99 and going way up from there. Now, the faster 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core M1 Pro CPU and 1TB of storage has dropped to a new low price of $2,249.99 at Amazon — reflected as an automatic discount when it is added to your cart.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip, Xbox Series S, and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with one of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops in the market. You can currently purchase a new 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,250 after scoring a $179 discount that will reflect at checkout. This will get you a new laptop with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage space. However, you will have to go for the Silver color option, as it is the only one getting this special treatment.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Twelve South BackPack for 24 inch iMac launched

Twelve South has launched a new accessory for Apple’s 24 inch iMac, the Twelve South BackPack, the accessory is designed for the rear of the iMac. This new Twelve South BackPack sits on the rear stand of your 24 inch iMac and it is designed as a handy shelve to store things like backup drives and more.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale (and in stock) at one of its highest ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. By no means the best tablet money can buy right now, Apple's "standard" 2021-released iPad is clearly the greatest such device available on a tight budget in 2022. The problem is the 10.2-inch slate is not actually available in many places across the US, with both Amazon and Best Buy, for instance, currently struggling to keep up with demand for many variants.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's upgraded MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD dips to $2,499 ($200 off), in stock today

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A top seller thanks to 1TB of storage, Apple's latest16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off — and optional AppleCare is an additional $80 off as well. Units are in stock and ready to ship, putting the system in your hands up to a month quicker than ordering from Apple directly.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

[Solved] You Are Not Currently Using a Display Attached to an NVIDIA GPU

Even after you’ve been using your NVIDIA GPU for years, you might come across an error message warning you that your display isn’t attached to an NVIDIA GPU. This can affect some of the processes and benefits you get from using an NVIDIA GPU. Luckily, most people can quickly fix this problem by addressing driver issues.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Apple’s Mac mini, the latest 24-inch iMac and more products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Mac mini, which is currently receiving a $50 discount at B&H Photo Video, which means that you can purchase your new Mac for just $649. This model comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB Ram, and 256GB storage. You also get support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as an HDMI 2.0 and 1 Gigabit Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Very, Asda and John Lewis and more restock news for March

Update: Could John Lewis & Partners, Asda or Very be the first retailers to restock in March? Read on for more information.With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.Despite Gran Turismo 7  launching later this week and more next-gen PS5 titles dropping this March, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a new console. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the...
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch is discounted to $1,849 ($150 off), AppleCare $60 off, units in stock

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's standard14-inch MacBook Pro is back in stock and $150 off heading into March 2022. Plus, save $60 on AppleCare with our exclusive promo code.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's hard-to-find M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch with 32GB RAM is $150 off, in stock

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Max chip is in hot demand, resulting in wait times of two months or more. This popular configuration with 32GB of memory is back in stock right now, though, with a $150 promo code in addition to $80 off AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

