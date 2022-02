We have seen a few showers today. We are going to be mild and breezy tonight. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 6 AM Thursday morning. Flood prone and low-lying areas will be the most at risk for coastal flooding. There is We will be warm through Thursday. There is a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening associated with a cold front approaching the area. It will be colder again behind the front.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO