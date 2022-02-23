ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for Tom Brady will surprise everyone

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
Tom Brady has moved on from the NFL … for now, at least. So, what is next in the career path of the GOAT?

How about making a run into Hollywood? Yep, Brady is getting into the film business, as a producer and actor.

Per the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday:

That’s an All-Star cast to go along with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Per the article:

In his first post-retirement move, Brady is making a blitz into Hollywood and will produce and, yes, act, in a football-themed road trip movie titled 80 for Brady.

… Brady, the movie, not the player, will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino.

,,, Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.

