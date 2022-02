Most old-school RPG fans still herald Final Fantasy 6 as the best entry in the series, and a whole new generation is about to see why with the upcoming pixel remaster. We’ve known the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster’s release date for weeks, though it wasn’t until Monday when Square Enix gave everyone a better look at that shiny-new coat of wonderfully pixelated paint. The new trailer showcases what turn-based battles, airship traversal, and suplexing trains are like in motion — all of which look worlds better than the infamously hideous mobile ports from several years ago. Don’t even look that version up, trust me.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO