Hindsight is 20/20, but I definitely bought into Vroom too early. I first bought into Vroom (VRM) a few months ago, thinking they had already fallen so far and I still thought they had a shot at being a major player in the used car market. I do still think they have a shot at being one of the mainstays, especially with the lower costs an online presence gets with scale. However, the industry has more competition than I originally gave it credit for, but I'll get back to that.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO