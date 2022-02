Dame Rosie Winterton has said she is stepping down as a Labour MP at the next election.The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons said it had been an “honour” to have served as MP of Doncaster Central since 1997, adding she was “deeply grateful” to her constituents.Dame Rosie, who was known as a well-respected Labour Party disciplinarian, held positions within the Government under the leadership of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.She said in a statement: “Having been brought up in Doncaster and lived here for many years, I have treasured the support I have been given by...

ELECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO