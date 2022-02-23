ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sources: Zach Johnson to Be Named 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

By Mike Purkey
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GGYn_0eMyizl400
Zach Johnson, winner of the Masters and British Open, will be named the U.S. Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup matches to be held at Marco Simone in Italy. Kyle Terada

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.

Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson’s selection.

The decision is not a surprise. Johnson has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches, and the U.S. team has moved toward captains with previous involvement.

“We all knew he was in line, knew it was going to happen sooner or later, so it's nice to see him get one,” said Brooks Koepka at the Honda Classic Wednesday. “But, yeah, the stuff he does behind closed doors is what I think makes the big difference, and I think every guy that's played on a team that he's been an assistant or played with him would definitely agree with that and be happy to see him do it.

The 2023 matches are scheduled for Marco Simone in Italy. The Americans are coming off the country’s biggest Ryder Cup rout, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits last September with Wisconsin native Steve Stricker as the captain.

Stricker was part of the Ryder Cup committee — three PGA Tour players and three PGA of America executives — that picked the next captain.

Europe has yet to announce its next captain, a process that has been slowed as some candidates contemplated joining a Saudi-funded rival league that has yet to get off the ground.

Johnson played in five Ryder Cups, part of a hardscrabble career that began with him driving the country to play on mini-tours out of college and now includes 12 wins on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 2007 and the British Open in 2015 at St. Andrews.

Once a self-described as a “normal guy” from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead as the only players to win at Augusta National and St. Andrews.

The Americans have won the Ryder Cup only four of the last 13 times, and their last victory away from home was in 1993 at The Belfry in England.

The Ryder Cup moved back to odd-numbered years when the 2020 matches were postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whistling Straits had a full house of fans, but because of travel restrictions from Europe, the crowd was overwhelmingly American.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Marco Simone
Person
Tiger Woods
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
297
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy