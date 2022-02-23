Our military and veterans are not being honored

During the month of February each year, our country celebrates Black History Month. It is an opportunity to reflect on our history, celebrate our achievements, and honor those who served the cause of racial equality. It is also an opportunity to reflect on our ability to recruit, retain, and develop diverse talent. Black History is about American History, and much of that history emanates from experiences lived by our military. Before the creation of the United States on July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress formed our Army in 1775. Through three centuries, we have learned so much from our Armed Forces. In today’s world, businesses can learn from other businesses. However, if you’re going to learn from an institution, it would be helpful to learn from one that’s been around for our country’s entire history. The lessons of the military have and will continue to serve the business community as well, and the most important lessons of all involve people.

