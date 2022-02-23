ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Deleon Makes Fall 2021 Holly Cross Dean’s List

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WORCESTER – A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FraminghamSOURCE

Dr. Nancy Harris, 84

ORANGE – Dr. Nancy Harris passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, after being stricken at home. She was born in Gardner, Massachusetts on April 9, 1937 to Vernon Harris and Mary (Quinn) Harris. Nan graduated from Templeton High School and went to Clark University for her undergraduate studies...
ORANGE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Finalists Announced For Ashland Director of Student Services

ASHLAND – Ashland Public Schools announced today, February 25, 3 individuals have accepted invitations to interview as a finalist in the search for a new director of student services. Ashland’s director of student services reports directly to the superintendent and is primarily responsible for special education instructional practices and...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard M. Mahoney, 68

MARLBOROUGH – Richard M. Mahoney, 68 of Marlborough, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He adored his loving wife of 42 years Sharyn Mahoney (Zigman) and daughters Lisa Mahoney of Newton and her husband Peter Donovan and Lauren Swenson (Mahoney) of Lynnfield and her husband Todd Swenson. He was the son of the late Richard Mahoney and Mary S. “Sue” (Cassaro) Mahoney and is the brother of Maureen MacLellan of Hudson. He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Liam, Ava and Charlie.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Thompson Graduates from Ohio University

ATHENS, OHIO – Ashley Thompson of Ashland graduated with a Masters in Geological Sciences from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in Fall 2021. More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021. ***. Ohio University...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

