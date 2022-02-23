Deleon Makes Fall 2021 Holly Cross Dean’s List

MARLBOROUGH – Richard M. Mahoney, 68 of Marlborough, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He adored his loving wife of 42 years Sharyn Mahoney (Zigman) and daughters Lisa Mahoney of Newton and her husband Peter Donovan and Lauren Swenson (Mahoney) of Lynnfield and her husband Todd Swenson. He was the son of the late Richard Mahoney and Mary S. “Sue” (Cassaro) Mahoney and is the brother of Maureen MacLellan of Hudson. He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Liam, Ava and Charlie.

