Op-Ed | Cannabis is failing minorities, New York has an opportunity to get it right

When New York passed its adult-use cannabis legislation in 2021, the state allowed a period of time for municipalities to pass local laws regarding the adoption of retail outlets and/or consumption lounges. They basically had three options. They could opt in, opt out, or do nothing, in which case they would be assumed to have opted in. That time expired on December 31st 2021, so we now have the data on which municipalities did what. It makes interesting reading and, in some ways, seems like fairly good news for the cannabis industry in the state.There are, however, some things that must be borne in mind that could present as issues over the next few months.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO