MacKinnon out vs. Red Wings due to lingering lower-body injury

TEAM ODDS (Feb. 28) ODDS (Jan. 27) Colorado Avalanche (+400) These odds imply the Colorado Avalanche have a 20% chance of winning the Stanley Cup. Even considering hockey is a very random, luck-filled sport where anything can happen, I still think the Avs are undervalued on the market. This team has as much star power as any in hockey. Led by Darcy Kuemper and his .920 save percentage, their goaltending is better than it is given credit for. Injuries have riddled this team all season, but they still sit atop the league. And, they have room to add an impact player at the deadline - Claude Giroux, perhaps? - without moving a bunch of money out. I think this line should be around +250.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO