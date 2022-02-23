Cryptocurrencies and Other Digital Assets Take Center Stage in 2022—Part 3

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will not derail the economic expansion or bull market. Geopolitics ruled markets last week as Russia continues to maintain a growing military presence along the Ukrainian border, while President Biden sounds an ever-heightening alarm about the consequences of an invasion. As a result, investors continue to shed risk. An invasion will undoubtedly lead to a sharp spike in oil prices over $100/barrel, a rally in the safe havens of gold and Treasuries, and a decline in long-term interest rates. Yet similar events have rarely had a long-term impact on markets, and I don’t think this one will be any different. If a retest of the January low in the S&P 500 results from an invasion, I will view it as another buying opportunity in quality and value, which is what continues to lead in performance in 2022. Ultimately, investors will refocus on inflation and Fed policy, which is what's dictating the longer-term trends in markets.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO