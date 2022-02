Cineworld has announced an agreement to delay final payments to frustrated former shareholders of its US cinema chain Regal.The debt-laden cinema operator confirmed the move on Friday as it seeks to maximise available cash.In September, the London-listed business said it would pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US business.The acquisition of Regal transformed Cineworld into the world’s second largest cinema operator.Cineworld, which took on significant debt as part of the £2.4 billion takeover, said it has received a three-month extension to pay the remaining 79.3 million dollars of...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO