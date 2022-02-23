Spokane Humane Society Donates $250,000 Toward Riverfront Dog Park

Fundraising to Complete Dog Park is Ongoing

SPOKANE – The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) donated $250,000 towards construction of a dog park in the heart of Riverfront Park at the Forestry Shelter. The gift comes in celebration of the Humane Society’s 125th anniversary and legacy of work in animal welfare.

“To commensurate the Spokane Humane Society’s 125th anniversary and to renew our presence on the banks of the Spokane River near our original location, we are honored to partner with the Spokane Parks Foundation on the new urban dog park,” said Kim Reasoner-Morin, executive director of the Spokane Humane Society. “Our goal is to support their vision of providing a pet-friendly space for all to enjoy in the heart of Riverfront Park. Proper exercise and socialization improve overall health not only for our four-legged friends, but also for their humans who love and care for them.”

“For 125 years, the Spokane Humane Society has served as the first refuge for animals in our area,” said Melissa Williams, president of the Board of Directors for the Spokane Humane Society. “Not only do we have historical and humble roots near this very location, but also new beginnings. Our satellite adoption center, BARK, A Rescue Pub, opened in 2020 and has helped more than 700 pets find forever homes. The new SHS Riverfront dog park will be located just across the street. This opportunity promotes the human-animal bond while furthering our vision to enrich the lives of companion animals through support, education, advocacy & love. We are honored to be a part of this endeavor and are thrilled to be able to provide this for our beloved, animal-loving community.”

“The Spokane Humane Society’s generosity will help establish a space in the heart of downtown where people and their beloved pets will gather for many years to come – it’s a wonderful gift for our community,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “We heard that dog parks are a desired amenity from our Master Plan outreach, and we are honored to work alongside the Spokane Humane Society and the Spokane Parks Foundation to fundraise for this important project.”

The Spokane Humane Society’s gift is part of the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane through the Spokane Parks Foundation. The urban dog park will cost approximately $750,000 to construct. Construction timelines will depend on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the remaining $500,000. Interested community members can build on the momentum of the Spokane Humane Society’s gift by making a donation to the dog park on the Spokane Parks Foundation website.

“We are so appreciative of the Spokane Humane Society’s generous contribution towards the Riverfront Dog Park. This is a milestone in the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane and has already made a huge dent in our goal of raising $750,000 to bring the dog park to fruition - so that Spokanites and their pups can enjoy it for decades to come,” said Amy Lutz, president of the Board of Directors for the Spokane Parks Foundation.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place in Riverfront Park on June 18th, 2022 as part of the Spokane Humane Society’s Parade of Paws. A design for the dog park and its name will be revealed at the event.

