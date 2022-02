A mid-season update for Halo Infinite will drop later this week and 343 Industries has said it will include multiple campaign improvements, among other fixes. According to the game’s senior community manager John Junyszek, the update is on track for a release date of February 24. Improvements will be coming to the first-person animations, the campaign, stability, networking and anti-cheat systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO