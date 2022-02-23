ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Broncos DB Orion Stewart was the 3rd safety picked in USFL draft

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
Former Denver Broncos defensive back Orion Stewart was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the 18th round of the USFL draft on Wednesday (the first round dedicated to safety selections).

Stewart, 28, was the third safety picked, behind Shalom Luani (New Jersey Generals) and Jack Tocho (Philadelphia Stars). In Michigan, Stewart will reunite with former teammate Paxton Lynch, who was selected by the Panthers as their No. 2 quarterback.

Stewart signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after recording 12 interceptions and earning two first-team All-Big 12 honors in four seasons at Baylor. Stewart failed to make Denver’s 53-man roster as a rookie as Will Parks and Jamal Carter secured the final two safety spots.

After playing in preseason with the Broncos, Stewart went on to spend time with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never appeared in a regular season game in the NFL, but he’ll have a strong chance to start in the USFL.

