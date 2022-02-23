Ex-NYPD union president surrenders on criminal charges; charged with fraud

NEW YORK (PIX11, AP) — A former New York City police union president who’s clashed with city officials over his insulting tweets and combative behavior was charged with fraud Wednesday after a raid last year on his home and union office.

Ed Mullins surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home. He retired from the NYPD in November.

He’s accused of a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA. Mullins submitted hundreds of fake expense reports, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

“As alleged, Edward Mullins, the former President of the SBA, abused his position of trust and authority to fund a lavish lifestyle that was paid for by the monthly dues of the thousands of hard-working sergeants of the NYPD,” Williams said.

Mullins was reimbursed for over $1 million in expenses, the majority of which was fraudulently obtained, according to prosecutors. He allegedly used the money for high-end meals, clothing, jewelry, home appliances and a relative’s college tuition.

Officials said Mullins was ordered released on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.