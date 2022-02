The bracket is set for the 2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament after the 2021-22 regular season concluded Saturday. Stanford already had been locked in as the No. 1 seed, and on Saturday the Cardinal wrapped up a 16-0 run through conference play. The Oregon Ducks earned the No. 2 seed by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker over No. 3 seed is Washington State, while Arizona is the No. 4 seed. Each of those teams has earned a first-round bye and will play Thursday against the winners of Wednesday’s first-round games.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO