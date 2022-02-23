ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplier EverGrain Ingredients Receives the Upcycled Food Association’s Certification

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Missouri – EverGrain Ingredients, an impact driven ingredient company created by AB InBev, is proud to announce that its entire portfolio of upcycled barley protein and fiber ingredients has received the Upcycled Food Association’s (UFA) certification. The first-of-its kind mark, which launched last year, will enable food and beverage...

www.brewbound.com

Vox

How the pandemic scrambled the plant-based food industry

For a couple years, the future looked like it could be meat-free. In 2019, the plant-based protein startup Beyond Meat celebrated the most successful IPO in over a decade and a few months later Burger King put an Impossible Whopper on every menu. When the pandemic hit and Americans panic-bought...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Shropshire farmers not worried about rise in plant-based food

The alternative meat market seems to be booming. A global crisis and two national lockdowns mean there is a refocusing of priorities, with health and wellbeing becoming the core drivers. As climate change fears ramp up, consumers are being urged to reduce or eliminate meat from their diets, with veganism...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Tattooed Chef: A Winning Brand In A Rocketing Plant-Based Food Industry

The plant-based food industry is now expected to grow at an impressive 18.5% CAGR through 2030. Despite of its doubters, Tattooed Chef (TTCF) has employed an interesting business strategy that could allow it to seize a sizeable market share of the emerging plant-based food industry in the long-term. In a trendy ESG industry where branding is everything, TTCF has quickly established a unique identity that is edging out competitors and winning on the shelves.
AGRICULTURE
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
Benzinga

Flora Growth Furthering Global Foothold In Plant-Based Wellness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expanding its cannabis-derived brand presence in Latin American countries. Its Mind Naturals skincare brand, built with premium CBD and other high-quality ingredients, will be distributing a portfolio of 12 products through its agreement with Walmart’s online marketplace and Coppel e-commerce outlets. Walmart and Coppel are leading retail chains in Mexico and Central America. A recent article quotes Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan as saying, “This agreement represents our first foray into the Mexican market and furthers our global foothold as a leader in plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands… As the cannabis market continues its rapid expansion across the globe and into various sectors, we are poised to meet the needs of the market at every touch point.” Merchan separately shared via the Bell2Bell Podcast that 2021 was a foundational year for the company as it established its infrastructure to capitalize on its first revenues and set the stage for continued growth. “In 2022, we’re going to see the export of dried flower commerce. We’re going to see the export of derivatives into countries such as Australia, South Africa and some portions of Europe, and that, of course, will be complemented by organic growth in our portfolio products.”
ECONOMY
Portland Business Journal

Portland plant-based protein maker lands in national retailer

The team at plant-based food maker CHKN Not Chicken are starting out 2022 strong with a major retailer. The company, which launched last fall, now has products available in more than 370 Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country. Locally, they should be available this month in New Seasons Markets as well. This is in addition to its first retail partner Green Zebra, which has been carrying CHKN Not Chicken at all three of its Portland locations.
PORTLAND, OR
Dallas News

The 9 best vegan protein powders (plant-based alternatives)

*This article is provided by an advertiser. Statements made are not meant to offer medical advice or to diagnose any condition. Consult your doctor about possible interactions, allergies, and if you are considering using natural and/or dietary supplements for any condition. See the full disclaimer at the end of this article.
NUTRITION
One Green Planet

Aqua Cultured Foods Introduces Plant-Based Calamari

On February 15, 2022, Aqua Cultured Foods, creators of mushroom-based seafood, announced that they’ve finished developing their first commercial product: calamari fries. Aqua uses novel microbial fermentation technology to create their product, which replicates the taste and texture of calamari. Per serving, it contains a similar amount of protein to calamari, but without the saturated fat and cholesterol. It also doesn’t contain any of the top 10 allergens.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
bizjournals

Dayton-area parts supplier acquires Pittsburgh-based competitor's assets

An overhead crane equipment company based in Dayton, Ohio has acquired the assets from a Pittsburgh-based competitor. The recently completed purchase will bring the total number of operating sites of the Miamisburg-based company to 22. Crane 1 Services Inc. made the deal with D&S Hoist and Crane LLC on Feb....
DAYTON, OH
TechCrunch

Yali Bio wants to fatten up plant-based foods

Yali Bio is one company that thinks it has cracked that code by focusing on designer fats for plant-based meat and dairy products. It is building a platform to tailor-make fats aimed at enhancing the flavor of alternative meats. The process involves synthetic biology, deep learning and genomics tools that...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz and TheNotCompany joint venture will focus on plant-based foods

Kraft Heinz Co. has announced a joint venture with TheNotCompany Inc., a food tech startup, that will develop co-branded plant-based foods. The Kraft Heinz Not Company will be based in Chicago with research and development facilities in San Francisco. Lucho Lopez-May, currently the North American president of NotCo, will become chief executive of The Kraft Heinz Not Company. The partnership is key to the food giant's product transformation, according to a statement from Miguel Patricio, chief executive of Kraft. Last week, Kraft announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Kraft stock is up 8.8% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 11%.
BUSINESS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care closes COVID-19 testing site amid falling cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care's COVID-19 testing clinic on Keene St. has closed its doors, but the health system still offers tests. Eric Maze, spokesman for MU Health Care, said the hospital's incident command team based on case data and community prevalence felt like it was a good time to close the clinic. “Our The post MU Health Care closes COVID-19 testing site amid falling cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FingerLakes1.com

Organixx CBD Gummies: Reviews, side effects, money back guarantee and price

Our body has two main functioning- mental and physical. Sometimes mental illness causes more damages from inner side which hamper our all our daily activities. Stress, emotional breakdown and anxiety are some common issues which we face daily in our life. Nowadays, mental health issues are hot topic in many leading nations. To entertain these type of problems we need continuous treatment which is long-lasting and costly too. To bridge this gap, researchers developed CBD supplement to deal most of the mental problems.
MENTAL HEALTH

