The Patriots are widely expected to add a wide receiver in this year’s draft. Lucky for them, the 2022 class is stocked with top-tier talent. According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson are two viable targets for the Pats in the first round. Both are projected to be drafted around No. 21 overall, the team’s earliest selection. Jeremiah named Olave and Dotson as the best fits among all the wideouts who could hear their names called between the 21st and 53rd picks, which the Patriots own.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO