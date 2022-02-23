ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wings’ Star Steven Webber Reveals His Thoughts on Potential Revival

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
Longtime actor Steven Weber joined the cast of the popular One Chicago series Chicago Med during the hit NBC show’s sixth season. Not long after premiering his role as Dr. Dean Archer in the series, the veteran television star moved up the One Chicago ranks, going from a recurring guest star role in Chicago Med to series regular by the seventh season.

Portraying Dr. Archer on Chicago Med has certainly made Steven Weber a decidedly recognizable face for fans of the One Chicago franchise. However, the popular actor is probably most recognized for his role in the hit 1990s sitcom series, Wings.

And, with so many reboots and revivals hitting the television airwaves these days, we wonder…will Wings soon be joining this trend? Not likely, says Steven Weber. However, he wouldn’t be entirely opposed to the idea of a reboot in the future.

Weber Wonders If A Reboot Will Be More Like ‘Broken Wings’

“I’m in,” Weber tells Looper regarding his stance on returning to Wings, should there be a revival in the future. “I guess there would have to be actual interest on the part of a network,” the actor adds.

Of course, notes Weber, if a revival series does hit the airwaves, things will be a bit different. After all, the Wings cast was younger during the show’s initial run from 1990 until 1997.

“Hopefully we won’t be too old,” Weber ponders.

“Or else it will be called “Broken Wings,”” the star quips.

Is the Trend Heading Towards A ‘Wings’ Reboot?

Steven Weber admits that there haven’t been any talks to reboot the hit 1990s sitcom series which featured Weber as one of two brother airline pilots heading up a small east coast airport. However, the way things are going, Wings may be in line for a reboot.

“I read yesterday that “Night Court” is being [rebooted],” Weber says.

“The way things are going, eventually, they’ll get to “Wings,”” the Chicago Med star adds.

“As soon as they do a “Charles in Charge” reboot and a “Partridge Family,” and “Here Come the Brides,” and “My Mother the Car,” they’ll get to us,” Weber jokes.

Weber does add, however, that starting a new – or rebooted – series may be difficult since he is already starring in an NBC series. But, the actor adds, the fact Wings is also an NBC series may allow him some wiggle room in terms of his options for joining in on a reunion.

“I’m already happily ensconced, but I’m on NBC [which also aired Wings], so maybe they’ll give me time off to do “a very special TV movie,” Weber ponders.

“People loved that show,” he continues.

“But I don’t know if there is that kind of interest in the industry for it,” Weber adds. “It was never a sexy show, it was never an edgy show, but if they want it, I’m sure they could scrape enough of the cast up to do it.”

