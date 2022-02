Over the years, I’ve become more convinced that predictable and formulaic training can lead to runners who don’t cope very well with the uncertainty and changes of plan that race day often brings. Runners can become comfortable with routine, and our training can often be regimented – we count the miles, measure the pace, regulate our effort. This gives us a comforting sense of control. The problem comes when our tight grip starts to slip. Challenging weather, a change of route, a missed water station, a mile split a bit slower than you were expecting or a competitor putting in a surge can be enough to see your best laid plans crumble. Training in a different way can help you get more comfortable with discomfort.

