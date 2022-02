An interesting bill came through the Finance Committee last week. SB22-086, The Homestead Exemption and Consumer Debt Protection Act. Basically, this bill is for the protection of people who find themselves dealing with debt collectors and/or looking at bankruptcy. We all understand that bad things can happen to good people that can put them in hard times financially. At the same time, debt collectors are our friends and neighbors whose job it is to collect money rightfully owed to a person or business.

