“Its the worst” Fuslie gets an honest opinion from PeterParkTV

By Kunal Deo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuslie is a content creator for 100 thieves who has been streaming alongside with OfflineTV for a very long time. She plays many games with the likes of Disguised Toast, Valkyrae and LilyPichu. She was often a part of their Among us lobbies and then part of the...

SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
Billboard

Ludacris Gets Some ‘Brutally Honest’ Feedback From Timbaland on ‘Luda Can’t Cook’: Exclusive Clip

"I want to say something bad," Timbaland jokes in an exclusive clip shared with Billboard. Ludacris is back in the kitchen, cooking up international cuisine instead of hit songs. In the Tuesday (Feb. 15) return of his Discovery+ series Luda Can’t Cook, the rapper turned aspiring chef will take a crack at mastering the culinary arts of Haiti, Korea, Cuba and more under the guidance of chefs Alain Lemaire, Seung Hee Lee and Michael Beltran, and Billboard has an exclusive sneak peek.
Complex

Ranking ‘Euphoria’ Characters From Worst to Best

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”
CBS Austin

Feel your best with a beauty boost from Honest Lash Domain NORTHSIDE!

This husband and wife entrepreneur team started their company 2 years ago during some pretty rough times for small businesses. Fast Forward to now with a flagship location at Domain NORTHSIDE and they hope to be your go-to place for beauty services like lash extensions and more. Sarah and Jonathan Ellis joined us to talk about their business journey and how they're ready to pamper you at Honest Lash.
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
thedigitalfix.com

Disney princesses ranked from best to worst

Who is the best Disney princess, and who is the worst? What would the magical kingdom be without its royalty? For over a century, These princesses have been inspiring Disney movie-goers and capturing our hearts and imaginations with tales of adventure and true love. With their beautiful gowns, cute animal sidekicks, and timeless stories, no one does animated princesses quite like the House of Mouse.
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’ Air Repeats in Place of Originals Due to CBS News Coverage of Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine

Due to President Biden’s address on the situation in Ukraine, today’s regularly scheduled all-new episodes of “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” will instead be seen tomorrow, February 25, in their entirety, CBS announced this afternoon. In place of...
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
