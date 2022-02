Starting antidepressants can be a pretty frustrating process. It generally takes several weeks for the meds to take effect and months can go by before you even note any progress. This can feel like an eternity if you’re managing anxiety or depression and just want some type of relief. But the nature of that waiting game might soon change: This week, Sage Therapeutics announced that its new drug, zuranolone, improved depression symptoms in a matter of days in clinical trials, according to Reuters.

