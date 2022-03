The easiest way to give your skin a sunkissed glow is by mixing some of the best self-tanning drops—super concentrated pigment tinctures that transform a favorite body oil, moisturizer, or serum—into your skincare routine. These drops add a subtle warmth to your skin tone without the threat of streaks, since they're spread evenly over your face and body. Depending on your desired level of bronze, you can add one or a few drops to customize your look. To help you achieve a natural-looking warmth without going overboard, we've pulled together some of the most popular self-tanning drops shoppers and beauty professionals are giving their top marks. Whether you're looking to add more color to your face, body, or both, these picks are practically a no-brainer ideal for evening your tone.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO