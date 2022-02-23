ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lady Yellowjackets defeat Mt. View win District Championship

By MICHAEL HAWLEY Contributor
Log Cabin Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Lady Yellowjackets defeated number 3 seeded Harding Academy and number one seeded Mt. View on their way to the 3A-2 District championship held at Riverview High School. On Friday night the Lady Yellowjackets survived a scare from the hot shooting Harding Wildcats to win 39-37 and on Saturday the...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Warriors advance with win over Kosciusko

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls’ relentless defense smothered the visiting Kosciusko Lady Whippets in a 58-22 second round playoff victory last Friday night. It took nearly three-and-a-half minutes for the game’s first basket, a transition layup by Lady Warrior point guard Allie Beckley. Jamyia Bowen followed with an inside basket. Bowen then immediately grabbed a steal and made a layup, forcing a Kosciusko timeout.
PONTOTOC, MS
Cullman Daily News

No. 2 Lady Raiders fall to No. 1 Deshler 46-38 in Hard Fought Battle

Good Hope’s brilliant season came to an end Wednesday afternoon after can off shooting night led to a 46-38 loss to No. 1 Deshler. Deshler opened the game with several quick points in transition to build an early 12-5 lead, but Good Hope was able to respond with threes by Heather Tetro and Ivey Mattox (her second of the quarter). Good Hope was able to bring Deshler’s lead to just to to close the period, 13-11.
GOOD HOPE, AL
whiterivernow.com

Lady Yellowjackets fall to Clinton

The Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets lost to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets 54-36 in the district tournament finals Saturday night, Feb. 19, at Riverview High School. The game was close early as Clinton hit two free throws before halftime to take a 19-17 halftime lead. Mountain View never evened the score in the second half as Clinton outscored Mountain View 35-19 in the second half for the victory. Josie Storey led Mountain View with 14 points, Harley Avey added 11 points, Kennedy Holland added 10 rebounds, and Emry Johnson added eight rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Kentucky New Era

Lady Tigers claw back to win district crown

A year ago, Faith Dansbury was hiding her face in her jersey after missing a 3-pointer that would have tied the 2021 Eighth District Championship game. On Thursday night, Dansbury got her moment back and this time, made the most of it. “I told after she missed the shot last...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Salina Post

Tigers beat Griffons, tied for MIAA lead going into regular season finale

HAYS - Fort Hays State did its part to stay in the MIAA regular-season championship picture on Wednesday by defeating Missouri Western at Gross Memorial Coliseum 56-42. The Tigers moved into a three-way tie for first place, after Central Oklahoma lost by one point at home. It all comes down to Saturday to see if there will be an outright champion, or a share of the title. FHSU is now 22-4 overall and 17-4 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Sopoaga named KJCCC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College women's basketball player Te Araroa Sopoaga has been named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her performances throughout the week of Feb. 14-21. A freshman from Wellington, New Zealand, Sopoaga came up big for Cloud County in three wins with two wins coming on the road to give the T-Birds their first undefeated week of the year. Sweeping the season series against Coffeyville and Garden City to start the week, Cloud County would then go and avenge a loss to Cowley from just three weeks prior by knocking off the Tigers in Arkansas City. Opening the week against the Red Ravens, Sopoaga would fill the stat sheet with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, seven blocks, and five steals before following up her performance by recording her eighth double-double of the year by going for 11 points and 12 rebounds to knock off Garden City. Sopoaga's ninth double-double of the year would come just three days later at Cowley as the freshman would score 16 for the second time in the week to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals while playing all 40 minutes in a 14-point road win. On the year, Sopoaga ranks fourth in the KJCCC in blocks per game (1.4), seventh in assists per game (3.8), and 13th in scoring at 12.7 points per contest.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
franklinadvocate.com

Lady Dawgs win 17th straight hoops contest; will travel to Tylertown Friday

The post-season momentum kept building for Franklin County High School’s Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball squad who thumped the Forest Lady Bearcats, 51-32, in the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Class 3A playoffs. Last Friday’s win boosted the Lady Dawgs’ streak of wins to 17-straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Quarter#The Night Before#On The Night#Seminoles#Highschoolsports#Harding Academy#Riverview High School
KSNT News

Washburn basketball honors seniors in final home game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball seniors were honored in between games against Missouri Southern. The men’s team beat the Lions, 81-69. The women’s team lost, 55-50. Men’s recap: The men’s game started with back-and-forth scoring. There were four ties and six lead changes in the first 10:49 of the game. At that […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High sweeps on Senior Night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — GIRLS GAME:. Hutch High Girls won going away 60-28 over Campus. Freshman Grace Posch had 18 points, she was 4-4 from three point range. Harley Wilson had 15 on Senior Night at the SAC. Tya Tindall led Campus with 13. Hutch took a 30-7 lead into...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy