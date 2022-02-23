Lady Yellowjackets defeat Mt. View win District Championship

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College women's basketball player Te Araroa Sopoaga has been named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her performances throughout the week of Feb. 14-21. A freshman from Wellington, New Zealand, Sopoaga came up big for Cloud County in three wins with two wins coming on the road to give the T-Birds their first undefeated week of the year. Sweeping the season series against Coffeyville and Garden City to start the week, Cloud County would then go and avenge a loss to Cowley from just three weeks prior by knocking off the Tigers in Arkansas City. Opening the week against the Red Ravens, Sopoaga would fill the stat sheet with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, seven blocks, and five steals before following up her performance by recording her eighth double-double of the year by going for 11 points and 12 rebounds to knock off Garden City. Sopoaga's ninth double-double of the year would come just three days later at Cowley as the freshman would score 16 for the second time in the week to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals while playing all 40 minutes in a 14-point road win. On the year, Sopoaga ranks fourth in the KJCCC in blocks per game (1.4), seventh in assists per game (3.8), and 13th in scoring at 12.7 points per contest.

