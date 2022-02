The Florida Gators handed Georgia its 23rd loss of the season, the most in a single season in UGA history, on Saturday with an 84-72 victory over the Bulldogs. After going back and forth with the Dawgs in the first ten minutes of the game, Florida began to distance itself heading into the halftime break due to contributions from the likes of Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Tyree Appleby, Myreon Jones and Colin Castleton. That quartet carried that momentum out of the half, realizing a 13-0 run to break away from the Bulldogs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO