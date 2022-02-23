ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Woman Sues Greystar Over Personal Injury Claims

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Greystar...

www.law.com

Related
Law.com

Employee Sues T-Mobile Over Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, has turned to lawyer Benjamin A. Stone of Munger & Stone as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 28 in Georgia Southern District Court by Cooper, Draughon & Cooper on behalf of Keshia Alston. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall, is 1:21-cv-00188, Alston v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

HOA Sues Auto-Owners Over Property Damage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims, was filed by Waldrep, Mullin & Callahan on behalf of Manors of Innisbrook HOA Inc. The case is 4:22-cv-00040, Manors at Innisbrook HOA Inc v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

PG Wireless Sues T-Mobile Over Breach-of-Contract Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against T-Mobile and its subsidiary Sprint Solutions Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of PG Wireless Inc., accuses the defendants of using predatory business practices to force plaintiff PG Wireless Inc. into becoming a T-Mobile dealer under unfavorable conditions with the aim of forcing the business to close. The case is 1:22-cv-00593, PG Wireless Inc. v. T-Mobile USA Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Saul Ewing Defending British Exam Company Over Refusal of Restroom Break During Online Test

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pearson, a British education publishing and assessment company, and an unnamed virtual test proctor to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Katranis, Wald & Garner on behalf of Tara Duncan, who accuses the proctor of refusing to allow her a private restroom break during an online remote examination. The case is 9:22-cv-80285, Duncan v. Pearson Education Inc. et al.
EDUCATION
State
Georgia State
Law.com

Woman Sues Combined Transport Over Car Crash Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Friday removed a lawsuit against Combined Transport Inc. and Steven Weisner to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Southeast Law and Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams on behalf of Dreamieyla Smith. The case is 4:22-cv-00038, Smith v. Weisner et al.
LAW
Law.com

Couple Sues Kaufman Trailers Over Negligence Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. John W. Ormand III and Daniel Colston of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and Dennis B. Keene of Bouhan Falligant LLP have stepped in as defense counsel to Kaufman Trailers Parts and Service Inc. in a pending negligence lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Southern District Court by Kenneth S. Nugent PC on behalf of Edwin Demarco Mathis and Sevenia Denice Mathis, who allege that a tire hub and assembly broke off from a truck and struck their vehicle, leading to a motor vehicle collision. Co-defendant Amguard Insurance Company is represented by attorneys from Stites & Harbison, Wilson Elser and Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr, is 4:21-cv-00367, Mathis et al v. Johnson et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Man Sues Strategic Over Restaurant Equipment Sales Squabble

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Strategic Equipment to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fortson, Bentley & Griffin on behalf of Ronald Johnston, contends that Strategic Equipment failed to pay Johnston for commissions earned on $4 million worth of restaurant equipment sales. The case is 1:22-cv-00676, Johnston et al v. Strategic Equipment, LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Southern Equipment Sues Windamir Development Over Miller Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Berkshire Hathaway and Windamir Development Inc. were sued Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was filed by McCorkle, Johnson & McCoy on behalf of Southern Equipment & Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00047, United States of America, for the Use and Benefit of Southern Equipment & Services, LLC et al v. Windamir Development, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Brock USA Sues Fieldturf USA Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson and Chicago IP firm Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik are defending Fieldturf USA Inc. and Tarkett Sports Canada Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which centers on shock pads used in artificial turf fields, was filed Nov. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Lee Sheikh Megley & Haan on behalf of Brock USA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L Ross, is 4:21-cv-00224, Brock USA, LLC v. Fieldturf USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Mallard IP LLC Sues Trenton Systems Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew P. Warenzak and William Long of Smith, Gambrell & Russell have entered appearances for Trenton Systems Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kent & Risley on behalf of Mallard IP, asserts one patent related to digital processing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-05322, Mallard IP LLC v. Trenton Systems, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Woman Sues Fame Enterprises Over Car Crash Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Fame Enterprises Inc., Frank Jackson and Mark Jeffrey Jackson to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Angela T. Gore on behalf of Celestine Fletcher. The case is 4:22-cv-00043, Fletcher v. Jackson et al.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Doctor Sues Blue Cross Blue Shield Over ERISA Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys from Littler Mendelson; Seyfarth Shaw and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein have entered appearances for Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, The William Carter Company and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Jan. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Dr. W.A. Griffin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:22-cv-00085, Griffin v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Man Sues Allstate Over Fire Damage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Webb Zschunke Neary & Dikeman on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged property damage claims arising from a fire, was filed pro se by Elmore Copeland. The case is 1:22-cv-00693, Copeland v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Simon, Reed & Salazar Repping Sam's Club in South Florida Personal Injury Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Simon, Reed & Salazar on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Sam’s Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and Karen Lhereux to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb on behalf of Jackie Burgess. The case is 2:22-cv-14074, Burgess v. Sams East, Inc. et al.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Former Clinical Assistant Alleges Pay Discrimination at Yale in Complaint

Yale University was sued Feb. 18 in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Lucia Dittman, a former clinical assistant for Yale who contends that she was denied equal pay in comparison to her male colleagues at a rate of $30,000 less annually for approximately a decade. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00282, Dittman v. Yale University.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

White Walmart Worker Fired After Alleged Race Profiling Settles

Walmart Inc. settled a lawsuit by a White asset protection employee in Ohio who claimed race bias caused his firing after a Black customer accused him of racial profiling, federal court records show. The deal ended Gary Waldron’s appeal of a federal trial court’s dismissal of his claims under Title...
OHIO STATE

