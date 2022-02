Horizon Forbidden West features a rich RPG element to explore and master, and you’ll need to stay on top of it if you don’t want to get annihilated by your robo-enemies. It isn’t exactly on the difficulty scale of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, also releasing in February, but asks you to earn lots of XP to prepare for story missions’ level requirements. No worries, we’re here to help you get there quickly – just keep reading to learn some tricks to put together experience points and level up fast in Horizon Forbidden West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO