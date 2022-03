(Omaha, NE) -- Face masks are no longer required in Omaha. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department announced that coronavirus numbers are low enough that masks aren't necessary anymore. When the mandate was put in place, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said that the mandate could be removed once the there were 200 cases or less per 100,000 population. As of February 16th Douglas County is averaging 195.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, 4.5 cases lower than the mark needed to lift the mask mandate.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO