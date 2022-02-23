Scotland news

With more than 130 active distilleries throughout five official whisky regions, this gorgeous country offers countless distinctive opportunities to sample its finest spirit. As Scotland’s biggest export and national drink, whisky can be found just about everywhere, from a rural town’s most unassuming pub to a Michelin-starred restaurant in Edinburgh. The real challenge? Narrowing down where to indulge. Whisky aficionados will likely start with award-winning distilleries in Scotland’s five whisky regions—Speyside, Islay, Lowland, Highlands, and Campbeltown—where you can learn how skilled distillers transform golden barley and pure, crystal water from nearby streams and rivers and transform it into rare scotch. (The spirit can't be called Scotch until it has aged in Scotland for at least three years.)

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO