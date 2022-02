The idea behind NFTs is that each one is unique. A piece of digital art can be encoded on a blockchain and its scarcity verified. So why would you want to clone it? That's the head-scratching idea behind CloneMyNFT, the new platform that enables you to clone an NFT, sell the original and keep the 'copy' in your crypto wallet. We're just a little confused.

